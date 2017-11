BRIEF-Johnston Press says total group revenue was flat in Q3

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* ‍TRADING UPDATE FOR Q3 2017​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL GROUP REVENUE, EXCLUDING CLASSIFIEDS, WAS FLAT IN Q3, AND INCLUDING CLASSIFIEDS WAS DOWN 7%, A 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IMPROVEMENT ON Q2​

* ‍DIGITAL REVENUE SAW CONTINUED GROWTH, UP 16% IN QUARTER (EXCLUDING CLASSIFIEDS), A 3 PERCENTAGE POINT IMPROVEMENT ON Q2​

* Q3 ‍CIRCULATION REVENUES WERE DOWN 4% IN QUARTER; Q3 CONTRACT PRINT REVENUES WERE UP 8%​

* “‍I NEWSPAPER CONTINUES TO PERFORM VERY WELL, WITH TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES INCREASING 17% IN QUARTER”​

* ‍BOARD ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH TRUSTEES OF JOHNSTON PRESS PENSION PLAN IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO PENSION SCHEME​

* ‍REVIEW TO ASSESS FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ITS £220 MILLION 8.625% SENIOR SECURED NOTES WHICH BECOME DUE FOR REPAYMENT ON 1 JUNE 2019​

* ‍"GROWTH IN DIGITAL NATIVE ADVERTISING IN Q3 WITH GROWTH OF 190% OVER Q2​"