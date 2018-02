BRIEF-Johnston Press Says Total Revenues From Continuing Operations For 52 Week Period Fell 5 Pct​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc:

* ‍BOARD CONFIRMS THAT (SUBJECT TO AUDIT) FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IS IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATION​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 52 WEEK PERIOD FELL 5% YEAR ON YEAR​

* ‍FY DIGITAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING CLASSIFIED CATEGORIES, WAS UP 14%, DIGITAL REVENUE INCLUDING CLASSIFIED CATEGORIES UP 3%​

* FY ‍NEWSPAPER CIRCULATION REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS UP 2% YEAR ON YEAR​

* “‍I” NEWSPAPER CIRCULATION REVENUE WAS UP 19% FOR FY, ADVERTISING WAS UP 26% IN SECOND HALF, ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​

* ‍FY TOTAL PUBLISHING REVENUES (TOTAL ADVERTISING AND NEWSPAPER CIRCULATION REVENUE) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE DOWN 6% YEAR ON YEAR

* ‍“IN 2018...WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN BUSINESS, INCLUDING RECRUITING 32 JOURNALISTS FUNDED BY BBC...”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)