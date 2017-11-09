BRIEF-Joint posts Q3 loss per share $0.03​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Joint Corp

* The Joint Corp reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $6.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $24 million to $26 million

* Joint Corp - qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share $0.03​

* Joint Corp - ‍ total revenues are now expected to be between $24 million and $26 million for full year 2017​

* Joint Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between a loss of $0.5 million to a gain of $0.5 million for full year 2017​