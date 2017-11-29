FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group raises 3.6 bln yuan via private placement
November 29, 2017 / 9:50 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group raises 3.6 bln yuan via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says co issues 183.2 million new shares and raises 3.6 billion yuan via private placement

* Says co’s top shareholder, a Shanghai-based firm’s stock in the co is diluted to 23.1 percent from 25.5 percent

* Says an investment firm raises stake in the co to 14.6 percent from 10.2 percent

* Says co plans to lower conversion price of convertible corporate bonds to 18.52 yuan from 18.65 yuan, effective Nov. 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CLyGS4; goo.gl/GhQ29Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

