Sept 19 (Reuters) - Jollibee Foods Corp

* Refers to news article “Exclusive: Filipino fast food group Jollibee eyes bid for UK’s Pret A Manger-sources” dated Sept 18

* "Information in the article did not come from Jollibee Foods Corporation"