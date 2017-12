Dec 22 (Reuters) - Jolliville Holdings Copr:

* CLARIFIES PURCHASE PRICE FOR UDENNA‘S ACQUISITION OF 62.008 PCT OF H2O VENTURES IS 327.75 MILLION PESOS PLUS 62.008 PCT OF CASH TASSETS OF H2O

* SAYS IF CONVERTED ON PER SHARE BASIS, DEAL WILL BE 2.17 PESOS PER SHARE PLUS PROPORTIONATE SHARE ON 62.008 PCT OF H2O CASH ASSETS