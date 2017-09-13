FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jones Energy ‍files 8-K to provide information regarding revision of previously issued financial statements in form 10-Q​
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy ‍files 8-K to provide information regarding revision of previously issued financial statements in form 10-Q​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍filing 8-K to provide additional information regarding revision of previously issued financial statements disclosed in form 10-Q​

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍determined issuers investment in units,related eliminations at Dec 31, 2016 as filed in co’s 2016 form 8-K were improperly calculated​

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍issuers investment in subsidiaries and related eliminations at December 31, 2016​ were understated by $453.2 million - SEC filing

* Jones Energy Inc - was determined that issuers investment in subsidiaries at December 31, 2016 were improperly calculated and understated by $453.2 million​

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍errors, which co determined are not material to the disclosure, had no impact on total assets of parent or guarantor subsidiaries​

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍guarantor units payable balances, related eliminations at Dec 2016 were improperly calculated, overstated by $453.2 million and $80.0 million

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍errors have no impact on company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations or cash flows​

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍issuers equity interest in income for 3, 6 month period ended June 30, 2016 improperly calculated, understated by $35.7 million, $5.8 million​ Source text: [bit.ly/2y6bokj] Further company coverage:

