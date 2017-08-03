FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
August 3, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy Inc announces 2017 second quarter financial and operating results and lowers 2017 capex budget

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 loss per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Energy Inc - company now projects an average daily production of 20,700 to 22,000 boe/d for full year 2017

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $250 million

* Jones Energy Inc - average daily net production for Q2 2017 of 23.8 mboe/d, 12 pct above midpoint of guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

