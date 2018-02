Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc:

JONES ENERGY- ‍UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $450 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 9.25% SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE 2023 AT OFFERING PRICE OF 97.526% OF PAR