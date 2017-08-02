FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q2 EPS of $1.71
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q2 EPS of $1.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:

* JLL reports strong second-quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc qtrly fee revenue up 14 percent to $1.5 billion

* Jones Lang Lasalle - assets under management were $57.6 billion as of June 30, 2017, down one percent from $58.0 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.