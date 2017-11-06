BRIEF-Jones Lang LaSalle reports Q3 earnings per share $1.89

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
* JLL reports strong third-quarter 2017 performance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.96
* Q3 earnings per share $1.89
* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.83 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc - assets under management were $59.0 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017, an increase of 2 percent in usd from $57.6 billion as of june 30, 2017
* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc - qtrly fee revenue up 12 percent to $1.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: