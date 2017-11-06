FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jones Lang LaSalle reports Q3 earnings per share $1.89
#Financials
November 6, 2017 / 12:46 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Jones Lang LaSalle reports Q3 earnings per share $1.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

* JLL reports strong third-quarter 2017 performance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

* Q3 earnings per share $1.89

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc - ‍assets under management were $59.0 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017, an increase of 2 percent in usd from $57.6 billion as of june 30, 2017​

* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc - qtrly ‍fee revenue up 12 percent to $1.6 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

