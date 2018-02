Feb 7 (Reuters) - JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK CO:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 54.1 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 54 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE 147 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 149.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, TOTAL DEPOSITS STAND AT 3.72 BILLION DINARS

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 23 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2C11HV4) Further company coverage: )