BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank FY Profit Falls

Jan 30 (Reuters) - HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 121.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 123.8 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY NET OPERATING INCOME 326 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 364.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END DEC, LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 4.2 BILLION DINARS, UP 5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END DEC, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 5.8 BILLION DINARS

* AS AT END-DEC, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 17.39 PERCENT VERSUS 17.02 PERCENT YEAR AGO