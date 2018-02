Feb 9 (Reuters) - HopFed Bancorp Inc:

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS INTEND TO NOMINATE CANDIDATE TO RUN FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR ON HOPFED BANCORP‘S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE VALUE OF HOPFED BANCORP’S “ASSETS IS ADEQUATELY REFLECTED IN CURRENT MARKET PRICE OF COMMON STOCK”

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS REPORTS A 9.4 PCT STAKE IN HOPFED BANCORP INC AS OF FEB 7 - SEC FILING