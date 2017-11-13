FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics reports Q3 loss $0.13/shr
November 13, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics reports Q3 loss $0.13/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Jounce Therapeutics Inc

* Jounce Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc- ‍remain on track to announce preliminary efficacy data for phase 1/2 iconic study in 1H 2018​

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - ‍jounce has narrowed its financial guidance previously provided for full year 2017​

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc- ‍now expects to use approximately $100.0 million to $110.0 million in cash for full year 2017​

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc- ‍collaboration revenue was $18.1 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $16.9 million for same period in 2016​

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc- ‍as of Sept 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $283.4 million, compared to $257.4 million as of Dec 31, 2016​

* Jounce Therapeutics - now expects collaboration revenue from non-cash amortization of Celgene upfront payment​ for FY 2017 to be $70 million to $75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

