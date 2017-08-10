FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Journey Energy Q2 FFO $0.19 per share
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 10:00 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Journey Energy Q2 FFO $0.19 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc

* Journey Energy Inc reports its second quarter 2017 financial results

* Production of 10,194 BOE/D in Q2, an 18 percent increase from Q2 of 2016

* Quarterly funds flow from operations per diluted share $0.19

* Reduced its realized oil and natural gas price outlook slightly for remainder of 2017

* Quarterly production revenue $29.6 million versus $20.5 million

* Forecasts increasing production levels culminating in an exit rate of between 11,000 and 11,300 BOE/D for 2017

* Sees funds flow per basic share for 2017 in range of $0.75 - $0.81 share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.