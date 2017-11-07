BRIEF-Journey Energy reports qtrly loss per share of $‍0.12​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc

* Reports its third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍production of 10,088 boe/d, a 23% increase from q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.12​

* ‍Is currently projecting to have average production of approximately 10,000 boe/d for 2017​

* Qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per diluted share $0.09​

* Expects 2017 ‍annual projected funds flow to be in range of $30-$32 million​

* Sees fy 2017 ‍funds flow per basic share (weighted average shares) $0.61 - $0.65​

* ‍preliminary 2018 funds flow per basic share (weighted average shares) guidance of $0.88 - $0.98​

* ‍preliminary 2018 annual average production guidance of 10,500 - 10,900 boe/d (47% liquids)​