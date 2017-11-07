FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Journey Energy reports qtrly loss per share of $‍0.12​
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 2:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Journey Energy reports qtrly loss per share of $‍0.12​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc

* Reports its third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍production of 10,088 boe/d, a 23% increase from q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.12​

* ‍Is currently projecting to have average production of approximately 10,000 boe/d for 2017​

* Qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per diluted share $0.09​

* Expects 2017 ‍annual projected funds flow to be in range of $30-$32 million​

* Sees fy 2017 ‍funds flow per basic share (weighted average shares) $0.61 - $0.65​

* ‍preliminary 2018 funds flow per basic share (weighted average shares) guidance of $0.88 - $0.98​

* ‍preliminary 2018 annual average production guidance of 10,500 - 10,900 boe/d (47% liquids)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.