BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon And NYC Mayor De Blasio Announce New, State-Of-The-Art JPMorgan Chase Headquarters To Rise At 270 Park Ave

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE CEO DIMON AND NYC MAYOR DE BLASIO ANNOUNCE NEW, STATE-OF-THE-ART JPMORGAN CHASE HEADQUARTERS TO RISE AT 270 PARK AVE

* JPMORGAN - WITH NEW FACILITY, CO WOULD CONSOLIDATE GLOBAL HQ FROM DIFFERENT LOCATIONS INTO ONE OFFICE TOWER IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN

* JPMORGAN - AFTER PROJECT APPROVALS, REDEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019 AND TAKE ABOUT 5 YRS TO COMPLETE

* JPMORGAN - NEW PARK AVENUE HQ PROJECT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: