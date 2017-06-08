BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company

June 8 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co

* Marianne Lake, CFO, will oversee chief investment office/treasury, office of regulatory affairs

* Mary Erdoes, CEO of asset management, Doug Petno, CEO of commercial bank, will jointly oversee COO global operations unit

* Corporate strategy and private investments will directly report to chairman and ceo, Jamie Dimon - SEC filing

* Entered into an agreement with Zames providing for a ninety-day garden leave, non-competition through February 1, 2018

* Agreement with Zames includes non-solicitation of clients for one year following garden leave

* Agreement with Zames also includes non-solicitation/hire of employees for two years following garden leave

* Zames is entitled to discretionary payment of $4.625 million on February 1, 2018, discretionary payment of $4.5 million on February 1, 2019

* Zames also entitled to a post-garden leave payment of $900,000 Source text: (bit.ly/2sYF2od) Further company coverage: