BRIEF-JPMorgan Reports Q4 Net Income Of $1.76/Share Excluding Significant Items

Jan 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME OF $4.2 BILLION, OR $1.07 PER SHARE

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME OF $6.7 BILLION, OR $1.76 PER SHARE EXCLUDING SIGNIFICANT ITEMS

* QUARTERLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $24.2 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $25.5 BILLION

* QUARTERLY NET REVENUE WAS $25.5 BILLION, UP 5%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.69, REVENUE VIEW $25.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS UP 6% YOY AND 2% QOQ‍​

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE $2.4 BILLION ESTIMATED NET IMPACT OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ($0.69 PER SHARE DECREASE IN EARNINGS)

* QUARTERLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.3 BILLION, UP FROM $864 MILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

* QUARTERLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS FLAT

* QUARTERLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE INCLUDED IMPACT OF MARK-TO-MARKET LOSS OF $143 MILLION ON MARGIN LOAN TO SINGLE CLIENT

* EXCLUDING MARK-TO-MARKET LOSS, QUARTERLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 12 PERCENT

* JPMORGAN‘S JAMIE DIMON SAYS “WE HAD HEALTHY GROWTH IN TREASURY SERVICES, SECURITIES SERVICES AND INVESTMENT BANKING” IN 2017

* JPMORGAN‘S DIMON SAYS “THE ENACTMENT OF TAX REFORM IN THE FOURTH QUARTER IS A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE OUTCOME FOR THE COUNTRY”

* JPMORGAN‘S DIMON, ON TAX REFORM, SAYS “U.S. COMPANIES WILL BE MORE COMPETITIVE GLOBALLY”

* JPMORGAN‘S DIMON, ON TAX REFORM, SAYS CUMULATIVE EFFECT OF RETAINED & REINVESTED CAPITAL WILL HELP GROW U.S. ECONOMY, ULTIMATELY GROWING JOBS, WAGES

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF $14.8 BILLION VERSUS $14.4 BILLION IN Q3

* QUARTERLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $53.56, UP 4%

* QUARTERLY ROTCE 8 PERCENT VERSUS 13 PERCENT IN Q3

* QUARTERLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE DOWN 34 PERCENT

* BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 12.1% AT QUARTER-END