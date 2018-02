BRIEF-JPMorgan Sees 2018 Adjusted. Expense To Be Lower Than $62 Billion - Presentation

Feb 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED. EXPENSE TO BE LOWER THAN $62 BILLION - PRESENTATION

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SEES MEDIUM-TERM PRETAX INCOME OF ABOUT $44 BILLION - $47 BILLION

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - SEES MEDIUM-TERM ROTCE TARGET OF ABOUT 17 PERCENT FOR TOTAL FIRM ‍​

* JPMORGAN - 2018 ADJUSTED. EXPENSE FORECAST EXCLUDES ABOUT $1.2 BILLION OF REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING CHANGE

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECT 2018 AND MEDIUM-TERM NCO RATES TO REMAIN RELATIVELY FLAT ACROSS BUSINESSES

* JPMORGAN SEES 2018 TECHNOLOGY SPEND OF ABOUT $10.8 BILLION AND GROSS MARKETING SPEND OF ABOUT $5.7 BILLION

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECT ABOUT 7% NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018, AND 3% CAGR GOING FORWARD, MARKET DEPENDENT

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - LONGER-TERM NII GROWTH WILL BE DRIVEN MOSTLY BY BALANCE SHEET GROWTH AND MIX

* JPMORGAN SEES 2018 AND MEDIUM-TERM NET CHARGE-OFF RATES TO REMAIN RELATIVELY FLAT ACROSS BUSINESSES

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS “CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES”

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME $54 BILLION TO $55 BILLION

* JPMORGAN SAYS MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK FOR NET CHARGE-OFFS IS “RELATIVELY BENIGN”

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECT 2018 CORE LOAN GROWTH EX-CIB OF 6-7%

* JPMORGAN SEES 2018 AND MEDIUM-TERM CARD CHARGE-OFFS AND RESERVES TO BE HIGHER ON SEASONING OF NEWER ORIGINATION VINTAGES

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - U.S. CONSUMER BALANCE SHEET REMAINS “RELATIVELY HEALTHY”

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - GLOBAL CONSUMER AND BUSINESS CONFIDENCE, AS WELL AS SENTIMENT, REMAIN “VERY STRONG”

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SEES UP TO 300 BPS POTENTIAL BENEFIT TO FIRMWIDE ROTCE FROM TAX REFORM IN MEDIUM-TERM

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT AND DEBIT CARD SPEND IN THE U.S. EXPECTED TO GROW OVER 5 PERCENT ANNUALLY OVER THE NEXT 5 YEARS

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS EXPECTED GLOBAL WHOLESALE PAYMENTS REVENUE TO GROW 7 PERCENT ANNUALLY THROUGH 2025

* JPMORGAN SAYS IT SEES GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH OF 3-4% IN 2018

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS U.S. E-COMMERCE PURCHASE VOLUME OF $550 BILLION+ GROWING 6 PERCENT ANNUALLY TO 2021, DRIVEN BY FASTER GROWTH IN MOBILE COMMERCE

* JPMORGAN SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON GROWTH IN RETAIL AND OPERATING DEPOSITS

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS “EXPECT FAVORABLE GLOBAL MACRO AND CREDIT TRENDS TO BENEFIT OUR OPERATING PERFORMANCE”

