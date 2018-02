Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO WEIGHS BUYING AN EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS FIRM‍​ - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* JPMORGAN'S ASSET-MANAGEMENT UNIT HAS HAD TALKS WITH THE U.S. BUSINESS OF ETF SECURITIES- BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text : bloom.bg/2CoGS65 Further company coverage: