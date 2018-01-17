BRIEF-JR-131, long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, demonstrates equivalence in phase III study

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd jointly announced positive results of the phase III study for JR-131, a proposed biosimilar to darbepoetin alfa, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of renal anemia

* In the Phase III study initiated in August 2016, JR-131 demonstrated equivalence in efficacy and safety compared with darbepoetin

* Accordingly, in a primary endpoint of efficacy, the equivalence was verified for variations in hemoglobin concentration and the similarity with regard to the safety profile was confirmed

