BRIEF-Jrjr33 says entered into a forbearance and amendment agreement with Dominion Capital

June 12 (Reuters) - Jrjr33 Inc:

* Jrjr33- on june 6, 2017, Jrjr33, inc. Entered into a forbearance and amendment agreement with dominion capital llc - sec filing

* Jrjr33 - pursuant to deal dominion agreed, for period of 60 days to forbear from exercising any of rights or remedies with respect to existing defaults

* Jrjr33- condition to deal was purchase by rochon capital partners of $1 million in principal amount,$23,000 in accrued,unpaid interest of note from dominion

* Jrjr33 - defaults include co being unable to timely file, without unreasonable effort, expense, annual report on form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016

* Jrjr33 inc - note that company issued to dominion now has an aggregate principal balance amount of $2.4 million

* Jrjr33 - defaults include co being unable to timely file, quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended march 31, 2017