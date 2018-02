BRIEF-JSE Says FY HEPS Falls 6 Pct​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jse Ltd:

* ‍FY OPERATING REVENUE DECLINED BY 5% TO R2.2 BILLION (2016: R2.3 BILLION)​

* FY HEPS AT 996.6 CENTS, DOWN 6 PERCENT

* ‍FY GROUP EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) DECREASED BY 9% TO R884 MILLION (2016: R975 MILLION)​

* ‍FY BDA REVENUE DECREASED BY 7% TO R293 MILLION (2016: R316 MILLION) OWING TO A DECREASED NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (DECLINED BY 5%) AND A FURTHER FEE REDUCTION OF 8%​

* BOARD TO DECLARE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 AT 605 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ​

* ‍BOARD MAKES NO PROJECTIONS REGARDING GROUP‘S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2018​​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: