BRIEF-JSW Energy Exec Says Co's Electric Vehicle To Hit Roads In 3-4 Years

Feb 6 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd joint MD and CEO Prashant Jain:

* EXEC SAYS DEMAND GROWTH IN POWER IS VERY ENCOURAGING AND THERE IS CONTRACTION IN SUPPLY

* EXEC SAYS THERMAL POWER SUPPLY IS SEEN CONTRACTING GOING FORWARD

* EXEC SAYS CO‘S LONG TERM POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WILL GO UP TO 74 PER CENT BY END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* EXEC SAYS ALL SOLAR POWER PROJECTS OF CO WILL BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019

* EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO BUILD OUR CAPABILITY FOR BUILDING ELECTRIC VEHICLE”

* JSW ENERGY EXEC SAYS CO WILL LOOK AT BLENDING HALF OF ITS IMPORTED COAL WITH DOMESTIC COAL

* JSW ENERGY EXEC SAYS CO IS KEENLY LOOKING AT STRESSED POWER ASSETS FOR CONSOLIDATION

* JSW ENERGY EXEC SAYS “WORKING ON A TARGET OF 3-4 YEARS FOR BRINGING OUR FIRST ELECTRIC VEHICLE ON THE ROAD”

* JSW ENERGY EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL ALSO ENTER INTO CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES