July 26 (Reuters) - Juhayna Food Industries

* H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 75.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 46.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 81.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 24.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2tYdtvn) Further company coverage: