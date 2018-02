Jan 31 (Reuters) - JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES:

* Q4 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 47 MILLION UP 141 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* Q4 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 1.52 BILLION UP 17 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* HIGHEST CONTRIBUTORS TO TOP LINE ARE THE DAIRY AND YOGURT SEGMENTS, REPRESENTING 52 PERCENT AND 20 PERCENT OF REVENUES IN Q4

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 10 PIASTRES PER SHARE FOR 2017