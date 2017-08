July 28 (Reuters) - JUJUBEE SA:

* Q2 REVENUE 251,312 ZLOTYS VERSUS 100,837 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET LOSS 5,032 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 134,940 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO