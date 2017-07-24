BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

July 24 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Julius Baer CEO says there isn’t much of a discussion about us shifting operations out of UK

* Julius Baer CEO says expects to see seasonal slowdown in July in Europe

* Julius Baer CEO says KAIROS IPO is something we’re looking at ongoing basis, won’t be in 2017

* Julius Baer cfo says have ability to do relatively small m&a, if no opportunities in the m&a we would decide on capital returns but that’s still too early

* Julius Baer CEO says transition phase of assets outflows from tax regularization should be done in 2019

* Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

* Julius baer ceo says did look at certain acquisitions but it has to be something that really adds something to the group and is more transformational