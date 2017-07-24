FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

Joshua Franklin

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Julius Baer CEO says there isn’t much of a discussion about us shifting operations out of UK

* Julius Baer CEO says expects to see seasonal slowdown in July in Europe

* Julius Baer CEO says KAIROS IPO is something we’re looking at ongoing basis, won’t be in 2017

* Julius Baer cfo says have ability to do relatively small m&a, if no opportunities in the m&a we would decide on capital returns but that’s still too early

* Julius Baer CEO says transition phase of assets outflows from tax regularization should be done in 2019

* Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

* Julius baer ceo says did look at certain acquisitions but it has to be something that really adds something to the group and is more transformational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.