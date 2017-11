Nov 27 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag:

* NEW CEO SAYS YOU CANNOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGES IN THE STRATEGY; ‘I STAND FOR CONTINUITY’

* CHAIRMAN SAYS HODLER IS APPOINTED AS CEO FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* CHAIRMAN SAYS COLLARDI RESIGNED OVER THE WEEKEND, SAYS RESIGNATION IS 'ALWAYS SUDDEN'