Nov 6 (Reuters) - Jumbo Group Limited:

* Joint Venture to establish and operate “Jumbo Seafood” Brand restaurants in Taiwan

* Under JVA, at least eight jumbo seafood outlets to be opened in Taiwan​

* ‍JFB shall subscribe for 2.45 million shares in jv co for s$1.1 million​‍​

* The joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for FY ending 30 sept 2018‍​‍​