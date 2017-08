Aug 4 (Reuters) - Junex Inc

* Junex enters into a $14,000,000 partnership for the development of Galt

* Junex Inc - Gestion Bernard Lemaire will maintain its 30% interest in Galt oil project

* Junex Inc - ‍under this new partnership, Ressources Québec will invest $8.4 million

* Junex Inc - Junex will retain an interest of 52.87% in Galt oil project and will invest 10% of anticipated expenditures for exploration campaign