BRIEF-Junex signs agreement with Quebec Government regarding Anticosti permits

July 28 (Reuters) - Junex Inc

* Junex signs an agreement with the Government of Quebec regarding the Anticosti permits

* Junex will receive an amount of $5.5 million which corresponds to amounts invested by co in connection with its permits on Anticosti Island​

* Settlement agreement signed with Government of Québec regarding return of its exploration permits on Anticosti Island in light of its repurposing

* In consideration of its permits on Anticosti Island, Junex is assigning the permits to Government of Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: