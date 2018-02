BRIEF-Juniper Networks Enteres Into 2 Separate Share Repurchase Agreements

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc:

* JUNIPER NETWORKS-ON FEB 12, ENTERED INTO 2 SEPARATE ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH BARCLAYS BANK & WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

* JUNIPER NETWORKS SAYS ENTERED FEB 12 ASR AGREEMENTS TO REPURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF ABOUT $750 MILLION OF CO‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* JUNIPER NETWORKS- UNDER FEB 12 ASR DEALS, CO TO GET INITIAL DELIVERY OF ABOUT 23.3 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK FROM BARCLAYS, WELLS FARGO, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

* JUNIPER NETWORKS - FINAL SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS UNDER FEB 12 ASR AGREEMENTS IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR NO LATER THAN AUG 6