Jan 8 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES 4.5-YEAR EXTENSION THROUGH 2024 OF CRINONE® SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS SUPPLY TERM AN ADDITIONAL 4.5 YEARS AND AT LEAST THROUGH TO DECEMBER 31, 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: