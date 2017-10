Oct 18 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc:

* Trianni and Juno Therapeutics sign licensing agreement for use of Trianni Transgenic Mouse platform

* Juno - to use Trianni Mouse with its single cell sequencing technology to identify fully-human binders for conversion to chimeric antigen receptors

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - ‍no financial details were disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: