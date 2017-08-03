FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics qtrly ‍loss per share $0.96
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics qtrly ‍loss per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Juno Therapeutics Inc- ‍revenue for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $21.3 million compared to $27.6 million​

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.96; qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.74​

* Juno Therapeutics Inc- Juno reaffirms 2017 cash burn​

* Juno Therapeutics Inc- ‍2017 operating burn estimated to be between $245 million and $275 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.72, revenue view $15.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

