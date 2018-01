Jan 22 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY CO OR CELGENE UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, FEE OF $300 MILLION MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO CELGENE - SEC FILING

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES CELGENE TO HAVE TO PAY CO REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $600 MILLION IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2n0Tiwe) Further company coverage: