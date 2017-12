Dec 22 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd:

* ‍JUPAI ANNOUNCES PRIVATE SHARE PURCHASE BY CEO​

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS US$56.85 MILLION EQUIVALENT TO US$17.18 PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* ‍FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, E-HOUSE AND MR. ZHOU COLLECTIVELY WILL BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 25% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN COMPANY​

* ‍JIANDA NI, CO'S CEO, AGREED TO BUY TOTAL OF 19.85 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF CO, OR ABOUT 10% OF CO'S TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING​