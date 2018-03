BRIEF-Just Eat says Orders Up 26 Pct

March 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc:

* ‍UK REVENUE OF £304 MILLION​

* ‍OUR 10.5 MILLION ACTIVE CUSTOMERS PURCHASED £1.9 BILLION WORTH OF FOOD​

* ‍INTERNATIONAL REVENUE GREW 75%, NOW REPRESENTING 44% OF GROUP​

* ORDERS UP 26% TO 172 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE UP 45% TO £546 MILLION, UP 30% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS​

* ‍UEBITDA 1 UP 42% TO £164 MILLION​

* ‍NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF £180 MILLION RECOGNISED AGAINST AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND GOODWILL​

* ‍EXCLUDING NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT, PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £104 MILLION​

* ‍ON COURSE TO DELIVER UEBITDA OF £215 - 235 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE OF BETWEEN £660 - 700 MILLION AND UEBITDA OF £165 - 185 MILLION IN 2018​