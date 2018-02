Feb 12 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SENIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES

* JUST ENERGY GROUP INC - DEBENTURES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2023

* JUST ENERGY - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDEEM 5.75% UNSECURED SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: