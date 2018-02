BRIEF-Just Energy Group Announces Agreement To Acquire Edgepower

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENERGY MONITORING AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY, EDGEPOWER INC.

* JUST ENERGY GROUP INC - THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF EDGEPOWER INC

* JUST ENERGY GROUP - CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR DEAL IS $14 MILLION AT CLOSING, ONE-TIME PERFORMANCE-BASED PAYOUT AFTER 3 YEARS

* JUST ENERGY GROUP - $14 MILLION OF DEAL VALUE TO BE PAID AS TO ABOUT $7 MILLION IN CASH, $7 MILLION BY ISSUANCE OF CO'S COMMON SHARES