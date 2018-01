Just Group Plc:

* ‍PERMIRA ( ”SELLER“), SELLER ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 50 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN JUST GROUP ( PLACING SHARES”) AT A PRICE OF 157 PENCE PER SHARE ( “PLACING”​

* ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 5.3% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL.​