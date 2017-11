BRIEF-Just Group posts 3 pct rise in 9-mth statutory total sales

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc

* ‍TOTAL RETIREMENT SALES FOR 9M 17 WERE 1% LOWER THAN PRO FORMA 2 NINE MONTH COMPARATIVE

* ‍STATUTORY BASIS TOTAL SALES ROSE 3% FROM £1,583M IN 9M 16 TO £1,631M IN 9M 17​

* ‍9M 17 LIFETIME MORTGAGE (LTM) ADVANCES OF £367M AMOUNTED TO 30% OF RETIREMENT INCOME SALES, AS WE CONTINUE TO OPTIMISE MATCHING​

* ‍GUARANTEED INCOME FOR LIFE (GIFL) 9M 17 SALES WERE BROADLY FLAT​

* ‍MERGER COST SAVINGS NOW EXCEED £45M REVISED TARGET RUN RATE AND REMAIN A KEY ELEMENT OF DELIVERING A BETTER RETURN ON EQUITY

* ‍DEFINED BENEFIT DE-RISKING SALES OF £564M IN 9M 17 WERE BROADLY IN LINE WITH PRO FORMA 9M 16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: