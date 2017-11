Nov 6 (Reuters) - JUTLANDER BANK A/S:

* Q3 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK ‍​520 MILLION VERSUS DKK 544 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INCOME DKK ‍194​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 140 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXCPECTS PRIMARY EARNINGS FOR 2017 TO BE AROUND DKK 215-225 MILLION ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)