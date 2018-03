Feb 28 (Reuters) - Juventus Fc Spa:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 290.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 315.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 43.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, CURRENTLY FORECAST TO END IN A LOSS Source text for Eikon:

