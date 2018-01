BRIEF-Juventus Finalizes Loan Agreement With Schalke 04 For Marko Pjaca

Jan 5 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* FINALIZES AGREEMENT WITH FC GELSENKIRCHEN- SCHALKE 04 E.V FOR LOAN OF REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF PLAYER MARKO PJACA

* AGREEMENT WITH FC GELSENKIRCHEN- SCHALKE 04 E.V HAS BEEN SIGNED UNTIL 30 JUNE 2018

* AGREEMENT WITH FC GELSENKIRCHEN- SCHALKE 04 E.V HAS BEEN FINALIZED FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 0.8 MILLION

* LOAN FEE MAY INCREASE FOR A MAXIMUM EUR 0.2 MILLION ON PLAYER ACHIEVING GIVEN PERFORMANCES WITHIN 30 JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)