BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 3:06 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - K Bro Linen Inc

* Reports record Q3 2017 results with continued efficiencies in new Toronto plant

* ‍Revenue for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $43.6 million, an increase of 4.9% over comparable 2016 period​

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​

* ‍View 2017 and 2018 as transition years that will impact margins​

* Once transition years complete to enable additional efficiencies, increase capacity and increase market share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
