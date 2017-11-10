BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q3 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.36​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - K Bro Linen Inc
* Reports record Q3 2017 results with continued efficiencies in new Toronto plant
* Revenue for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $43.6 million, an increase of 4.9% over comparable 2016 period
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.36
* View 2017 and 2018 as transition years that will impact margins
* Once transition years complete to enable additional efficiencies, increase capacity and increase market share