Oct 13 (Reuters) - K-Sar Sports Ltd

* Announces proposed placement up to 87.9 million placement shares, which is 30 percent of Kstar’S total number of issued shares‍​

* Based on indicative issue price of RM0.065 per share, co expects to raise gross proceeds of up to RM 5.7 million from proposed placement ‍​

* Proposals not expected to have any material effect on earnings of group for FY ending 2017